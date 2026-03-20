Analysts Issue Forecasts for RLI’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on RLI in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $59.00 target price on shares of RLI and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RLI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

RLI Price Performance

RLI opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. RLI has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $81.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. RLI had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $465.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other RLI news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,225.50. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $115,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 100,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,440.82. This trade represents a 2.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in RLI by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of RLI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in RLI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI’s approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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