Financial Comparison: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) & Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility & Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 1 2 5 1 2.67 Kaya 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RealReal and Kaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

RealReal presently has a consensus price target of $18.06, indicating a potential upside of 95.91%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Kaya.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -6.03% N/A -0.63% Kaya -44,929.98% N/A -5,461.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RealReal and Kaya”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $692.84 million 1.58 -$41.80 million ($1.09) -8.46 Kaya $10,000.00 139.68 -$2.08 million ($0.16) -0.21

Kaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RealReal beats Kaya on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

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