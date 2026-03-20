Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for FAF Q1 Earnings

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First American Financial in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

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First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First American Financial from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

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First American Financial Trading Down 9.0%

NYSE FAF opened at $58.22 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in First American Financial by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 414,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in First American Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Parker S. Kennedy purchased 44,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $3,042,461.85. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 251,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,067,803.20. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

First American Financial Company Profile

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First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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