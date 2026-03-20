Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) & Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Critical Contrast

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) and Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addentax Group and Marubeni”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addentax Group $4.18 million 0.88 -$5.09 million ($0.85) -0.37 Marubeni $51.16 billion 1.11 $3.32 billion $20.78 16.65

Profitability

Marubeni has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group. Addentax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marubeni, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Addentax Group and Marubeni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addentax Group -182.28% -17.86% -10.90% Marubeni 6.21% 12.96% 5.46%

Volatility and Risk

Addentax Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marubeni has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Addentax Group and Marubeni, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addentax Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Marubeni 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Addentax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Marubeni shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Addentax Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marubeni beats Addentax Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addentax Group

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Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Marubeni

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Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate. The company also offers insurance, technical, ICT, and logistic services; agri-inputs; fertilizer and crop protection product contracting services; crop protection product formulations; wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials; engineering, procurement, and construction services; and operation and maintenance services. It trades in fertilizers, dairy, agricultural, and marine products; sugar, processed food, beverages raw materials, and commercial use food materials; grains, oilseeds, feed ingredients, compound feeds, fresh and processed meat, petrochemicals, plastics, salts, chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, fertilizer materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; steelmaking raw materials, ferroalloys, nonferrous metals, and steel products; cement and ingots related materials; and petroleum and LPG. The company engages in infrastructure; water; automotive finance; power generation; power service and retail; natural gas; hydrogen; and fuel ammonia businesses. It owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; leases refrigerated trailers, commercial vehicles, and freight cars; and sells, trades in, leases, finances, and services construction and industrial machinery, and mobility products. The company was founded in 1858 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

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