Q2 EPS Estimates for Allient Raised by Northland Securities

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allient in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Allient’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Allient in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Allient in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allient from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Allient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNT opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Allient has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. Allient had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Institutional Trading of Allient

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNT. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Allient by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the third quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,530,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Allient

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Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

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