Head-To-Head Contrast: Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Labs and Applied Optoelectronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $5.65 million 15.41 -$15.75 million ($6.80) -0.43 Applied Optoelectronics $455.71 million 16.82 -$38.23 million ($0.65) -156.80

Analyst Ratings

Nano Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nano Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nano Labs and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Applied Optoelectronics 1 3 3 0 2.29

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $52.80, indicating a potential downside of 48.19%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nano Labs has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics -8.39% -5.29% -2.99%

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Nano Labs on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

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Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Applied Optoelectronics

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Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television, telecom equipment manufacturers, fiber-to-the-home, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

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