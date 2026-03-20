Financial Analysis: Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) and Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) and Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Projects and Unilever’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Projects -774.20% N/A -249.44% Unilever N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unilever has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Projects $3.14 million 0.22 -$65.39 million ($11.70) -0.01 Unilever $57.13 billion 2.35 $10.71 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Bolt Projects and Unilever”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Unilever shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Unilever shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bolt Projects and Unilever, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Projects 1 0 0 0 1.00 Unilever 2 6 2 1 2.18

Unilever has a consensus price target of $65.55, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Unilever’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unilever is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

Summary

Unilever beats Bolt Projects on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Projects

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower; deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. The Home Care segment is involved in the sale of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and fabric enhancers, and home and hygiene products. The Nutrition segment provides dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; sells scratch cooking aids consist of soups, bouillons, and seasonings; plant-based meat; beverages; and functional nutrition products, including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. The Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. The company provides its products under the AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Cif, Clear, Closeup, Comfort, Cornetto, Dermalogica, Domestos, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Magnum, Nutrafol, OMO, Paula's Choice, Pepsodent, Pond's, Rexona, Rexona, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf, TRESemmé, Vaseline, Wall's, Breyers, and Yasso brand names. Unilever PLC was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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