Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Shares Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 329,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 399,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Roscan Gold Trading Down 6.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$92.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -42.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Roscan Gold

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Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

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