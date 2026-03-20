Sancus Lending Group (LON:LEND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sancus Lending Group (LON:LEND – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sancus Lending Group had a negative return on equity of 1,088.89% and a negative net margin of 57.08%.

Sancus Lending Group Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of LEND opened at GBX 1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.87, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,743.24. Sancus Lending Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 3. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.86.

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Sancus Lending Group Limited is an alternative finance business, which owns a small and medium enterprises lender and a portfolio of FinTech SME-focused lending platforms.

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