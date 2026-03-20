Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 25,412 shares.The stock last traded at $12.45 and had previously closed at $12.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWODY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 1.7%

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc is a leading residential developer headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the acquisition, planning and construction of new homes for private sale, affordable housing and joint?venture partnerships. With a focus on delivering quality, sustainable communities, Taylor Wimpey guides projects from initial land sourcing and development planning through to marketing, build?out and after?sales management.

Founded in 2007 through the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey—each with roots dating back to the early 20th century—Taylor Wimpey has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the UK.

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