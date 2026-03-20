SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Down 34.6% – Here’s What Happened

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 34.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.25 and last traded at GBX 6.28. 360,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,816,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60.

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company has a market capitalization of £20.22 million, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.47.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis. The company has an agreement with Croda Plc; and operates two research programmes with the University of Manchester, an oral programme and an inflammation study.

Further Reading

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