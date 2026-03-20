Groupama Asset Managment Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 0.3%

FTNT opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $109.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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