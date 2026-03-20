Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

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Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $223.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

See Also

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