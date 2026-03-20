Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 137,456 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $86,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 905,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 236,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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