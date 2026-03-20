Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,389 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $70,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Aspen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,358,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $344.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.80 and its 200 day moving average is $333.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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