JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,260,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 878,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 702,461 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,299,000. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 181.2% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 523,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 337,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 997,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 325,663 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $62.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $64.90.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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