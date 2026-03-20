Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ALGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

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Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6%

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.67.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 1,106.72%. Equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,602,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,504,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 155,217 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for chronic viral infections. The company leverages proprietary nucleic acid chemistry and small?molecule discovery platforms to create therapies aimed at reducing viral replication, lowering antigen levels and restoring host immune function. Its pipeline includes both oligonucleotide conjugates and orally administered small molecules designed to address the root causes of persistent infections.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Aligos advances its programs through strategic collaborations with academic institutions, research hospitals and industry partners.

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