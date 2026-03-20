iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.19% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $345,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

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iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $322.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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