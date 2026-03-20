Jeremy Rishel Sells 94,958 Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 2.20.

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SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $321,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Citizens Jmp raised SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

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SoFi Technologies Company Profile

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SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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