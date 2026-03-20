Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM Shares Acquired by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises about 11.0% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,407,000 after buying an additional 43,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 975,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 160,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 818,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after acquiring an additional 141,331 shares in the last quarter.

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Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

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