Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF $REGL

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,185 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $540,000.

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ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of REGL stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $93.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report).

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