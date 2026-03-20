Spartacus Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:TMTSU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 23rd

Spartacus Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:TMTSU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 23rd. Spartacus Acquisition Corp II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Spartacus Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance
Spartacus Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.
Spartacus Acquisition Corp II Company Profile
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