Spartacus Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:TMTSU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 23rd

Spartacus Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:TMTSU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 23rd. Spartacus Acquisition Corp II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Spartacus Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Spartacus Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

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Spartacus Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

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We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated on November 4, 2025 as an exempted company in the Cayman Islands and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any potential business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any potential business combination target.

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