Analysts Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) PT at $247.71

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.7143.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

BR opened at $174.46 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $163.71 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average of $217.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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