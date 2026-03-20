Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $2.50

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DCGO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

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DocGo Stock Down 3.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the first quarter worth $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

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DocGo, Inc is a U.S.-based integrated healthcare company that delivers on-demand and mobile healthcare services. The company’s business model centers on deploying customized medical clinics paired with a digital care platform to bring primary and acute care directly to patients. Through a combination of telemedicine and over-the-road medical units, DocGo addresses routine medical exams, chronic disease management, occupational health screenings, specialist consultations and urgent care interventions.

In addition to its mobile clinic fleet, DocGo’s digital platform offers 24/7 virtual care, facilitating remote consultations via video, phone or secure messaging.

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