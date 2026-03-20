Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Price Target Raised to $4.20

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley Financial to $4.20 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BTM has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitcoin Depot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. The company had revenue of $116.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 337,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 1,285,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 318,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bitcoin Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Bitcoin Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley published a note saying BTM’s stock price is expected to rise, providing upside-focused analyst commentary that can support buying interest. B. Riley Article

B. Riley published a note saying BTM’s stock price is expected to rise, providing upside-focused analyst commentary that can support buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports show effectively zero reported shorts (entries report 0 shares and a 0.0?day short-interest ratio), which is noisy/ambiguous data and unlikely to be a material driver of price movement by itself.

Short-interest reports show effectively zero reported shorts (entries report 0 shares and a 0.0?day short-interest ratio), which is noisy/ambiguous data and unlikely to be a material driver of price movement by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus stance remains mixed-to-cautious — a recent roundup notes an average “Hold” among analysts, reflecting no clear market consensus. Analyst Rating Article

Analysts’ consensus stance remains mixed-to-cautious — a recent roundup notes an average “Hold” among analysts, reflecting no clear market consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlights were published (useful for context on management’s tone and guidance), but the takeaways are mixed and supplement rather than reverse today’s downward pressure. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call highlights were published (useful for context on management’s tone and guidance), but the takeaways are mixed and supplement rather than reverse today’s downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial cut FY2026 EPS sharply to ($1.92) from its prior $1.40 forecast and issued lower quarterly EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 all expected negative), and also expects FY2027 EPS of ($1.43). Even though Noble keeps an “Outperform” rating, the deeper loss forecasts increase downside risk and weigh on the stock. Noble Financial Estimates

Noble Financial cut FY2026 EPS sharply to ($1.92) from its prior $1.40 forecast and issued lower quarterly EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 all expected negative), and also expects FY2027 EPS of ($1.43). Even though Noble keeps an “Outperform” rating, the deeper loss forecasts increase downside risk and weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 results showed a large EPS miss (reported EPS roughly -$1.18 vs. consensus about -$0.47) despite a revenue beat, indicating margin pressure and contributing to negative market reaction. Q4 Results

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot, Inc operates one of the largest networks of self-service cryptocurrency kiosks in North America, enabling customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets using cash or debit cards. Through a partnership model with convenience stores, gas stations and retail outlets, the company provides an accessible on-ramp and off-ramp for individuals entering the cryptocurrency market without requiring a bank account or extensive technical knowledge. Transactions are completed in real time at the point of sale, with verification and receipt provided via email or mobile phone.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Bitcoin Depot began as a privately held startup focused on expanding retail access to digital currencies.

Further Reading

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