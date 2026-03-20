Head to Head Survey: SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) & Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA)

Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Free Report) and SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and SWK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A N/A SWK 50.37% 9.81% 8.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and SWK”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A SWK $44.99 million 4.48 $13.49 million $1.86 8.96

SWK has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Himalaya Technologies has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWK has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of SWK shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SWK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Himalaya Technologies and SWK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 SWK 0 2 0 0 2.00

SWK has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Given SWK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SWK is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

Summary

SWK beats Himalaya Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Technologies

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Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About SWK

(Get Free Report)

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. This segment also offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The Pharmaceutical Development segment provides customers pharmaceutical development, formulation, and manufacturing services, as well as formulation solutions built around its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, the Peptelligence platform. It also offers intellectual property licensing business. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

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