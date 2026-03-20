Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 21.07%.The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Price Performance

Cyrela Brazil Realty stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 25,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Cyrela Brazil Realty has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

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About Cyrela Brazil Realty

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Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

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