Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Announces Earnings Results

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 13.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Temple Bar had a net margin of 102.83% and a return on equity of 18.97%.

Temple Bar Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LON TMPL opened at GBX 366.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 386.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.86. Temple Bar has a 52-week low of GBX 249.36 and a 52-week high of GBX 406.

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Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies. The Trust is managed by Nick Purves and Ian lance of RWC Partners who have over fifty years of investment experience between them and have been working as a partnership for over thirteen years.

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