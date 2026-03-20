Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Announces Earnings Results

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 13.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Temple Bar had a net margin of 102.83% and a return on equity of 18.97%.
Temple Bar Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of LON TMPL opened at GBX 366.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 386.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.86. Temple Bar has a 52-week low of GBX 249.36 and a 52-week high of GBX 406.
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