Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Insider Olav Langelaar Buys 6,000 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) insider Olav Langelaar bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at C$78,880. This trade represents a 54.55% increase in their position.

Olav Langelaar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 18th, Olav Langelaar acquired 5,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,181. The company has a market cap of C$793.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.95. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$15.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.38.

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About Trilogy Metals

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Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

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