Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Michael James Gayford Acquires 500 Shares

Core Molding Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael James Gayford bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $10,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,167 shares in the company, valued at $546,600.04. The trade was a 1.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,996. The stock has a market cap of $180.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Core Molding Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

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Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.09%.The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $7,500.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4,581,831.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 83.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Core Molding Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

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Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company’s core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.

Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.

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