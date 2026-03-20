Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . 141,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the previous session’s volume of 25,805 shares.The stock last traded at $126.75 and had previously closed at $128.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

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