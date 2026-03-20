Analyzing Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Enovix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enovix $31.82 million 34.68 -$156.74 million ($0.77) -6.60

Volatility & Risk

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix.

China Energy Recovery has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Enovix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Enovix -492.57% -64.29% -23.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Energy Recovery and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enovix 1 4 6 0 2.45

Enovix has a consensus target price of $13.46, suggesting a potential upside of 164.93%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Summary

Enovix beats China Energy Recovery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Energy Recovery

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China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company’s energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Enovix

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Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

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