Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $787.45 and last traded at $740.4390, with a volume of 688359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $772.13.

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.06.

Lumentum Trading Down 8.5%

The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.05 and its 200-day moving average is $344.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,812,934.31. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the sale, the director owned 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,402.36. This represents a 44.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

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Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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