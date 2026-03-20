iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 382% compared to the average volume of 2,076 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,500,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,350,000 after buying an additional 1,980,069 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 203,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.80. 1,839,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,512. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

(Get Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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