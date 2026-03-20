PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on PICS in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on PICS in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of PICS in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PICS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PICS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

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PICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PICS traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $10.42. 361,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,521. PICS has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $558.09 million for the quarter.

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