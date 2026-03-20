Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2026 – Tenax Therapeutics is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Tenax Therapeutics had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Tenax Therapeutics was upgraded by Lifesci Capital to “strong-buy”.

3/10/2026 – Tenax Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing drug delivery technologies designed to improve pain management in acute care settings. The company’s proprietary platform leverages biodegradable polymer matrices to create sustained-release formulations of local anesthetics, aiming to extend the duration of pain relief while reducing reliance on opioid medications.

Tenax’s lead development programs focus on injectable formulations intended for infiltration and peripheral nerve block applications, with the goal of providing longer-lasting analgesia following surgical and procedural interventions.

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