Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Price

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.00.

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Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek acquired 44,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $501,226.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,226.96. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,267.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 225,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,962 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

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Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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