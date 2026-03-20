Insider Selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $35,915.40 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 180 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $35,915.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,765.08. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kuntal Kumar Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 392 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $78,713.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 408 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.70, for a total value of $79,845.60.

On Monday, March 9th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,386 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total transaction of $263,838.96.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 728 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $143,379.60.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,426 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $671,256.18.

First Solar Stock Up 0.9%

FSLR opened at $199.65 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day moving average is $235.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

Trending Headlines about First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. manufacturing expansion: First Solar plans a new module finishing line in South Carolina (late 2026) to improve logistics, reduce tariff exposure and increase U.S. content — a strategic move that supports long?term policy tailwinds and could improve project economics and order visibility. First Solar Expansion And Institutional Support Shape Valuation And Risk Profile

U.S. manufacturing expansion: First Solar plans a new module finishing line in South Carolina (late 2026) to improve logistics, reduce tariff exposure and increase U.S. content — a strategic move that supports long?term policy tailwinds and could improve project economics and order visibility. Positive Sentiment: Institutional support and continued Buy ratings from some firms: Guggenheim retained a Buy stance and kept institutional interest alive by keeping a constructive view even after lowering its target, which can help attract longer?term investors. Guggenheim price target update

Institutional support and continued Buy ratings from some firms: Guggenheim retained a Buy stance and kept institutional interest alive by keeping a constructive view even after lowering its target, which can help attract longer?term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst recalibrations: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but maintained an In Line rating — a moderated expectation rather than a full downgrade, suggesting operational/forecast tweaks rather than structural concerns. Evercore ISI lowers price target

Analyst recalibrations: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but maintained an In Line rating — a moderated expectation rather than a full downgrade, suggesting operational/forecast tweaks rather than structural concerns. Neutral Sentiment: GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold — another signal of more cautious near?term expectations but not a consensus sell call. GLJ Research rating change

GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold — another signal of more cautious near?term expectations but not a consensus sell call. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling: multiple senior executives (CFO, CEO, General Counsel and others) disclosed large share sales in close succession. Clustered, sizable insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment and raise short?term selling pressure. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. CFO Form 4

Concentrated insider selling: multiple senior executives (CFO, CEO, General Counsel and others) disclosed large share sales in close succession. Clustered, sizable insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment and raise short?term selling pressure. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing potential headline?driven volatility and litigation risk that investors typically dislike. Pomerantz investor alert

Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing potential headline?driven volatility and litigation risk that investors typically dislike. Negative Sentiment: Broker downgrades: Zacks cut FSLR to a “strong sell” and other firms have trimmed targets — these negative analyst notes increase near?term selling pressure and can influence quant/CTA flows. Zacks downgrade

First Solar Company Profile

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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