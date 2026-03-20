Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 and last traded at GBX 12. Approximately 342,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 394,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25.

Insig AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -90.25, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.04.

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Insider Activity at Insig AI

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 100,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 per share, for a total transaction of £18,000. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 192,120 shares of company stock worth $3,608,280. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insig AI Company Profile

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

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