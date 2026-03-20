Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) PT at $29.50

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $379,790.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,831.10. This trade represents a 50.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 72,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $2,254,020.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,126 shares of company stock worth $13,066,683. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.77. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

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Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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