Financial Comparison: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and T1 Energy (NYSE:TE)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and T1 Energy (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and T1 Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -77.16% -964.30% -37.52% T1 Energy -133.07% -121.17% -14.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of T1 Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of FTC Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of T1 Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

FTC Solar has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T1 Energy has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FTC Solar and T1 Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 2 3 0 2.33 T1 Energy 1 1 4 1 2.71

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 205.30%. T1 Energy has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than T1 Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and T1 Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $99.69 million 0.65 -$76.92 million ($5.60) -0.78 T1 Energy $2.94 million 558.37 -$450.15 million ($3.78) -2.04

FTC Solar has higher revenue and earnings than T1 Energy. T1 Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

T1 Energy beats FTC Solar on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

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FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About T1 Energy

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T1 Energy Inc. is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc. , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

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