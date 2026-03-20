Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Critical Comparison

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) and Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRC and Henkel AG & Co.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $398.26 million 0.54 -$11.91 million ($0.14) -6.21 Henkel AG & Co. $23.18 billion 1.36 $2.30 billion N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Henkel AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

BRC has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Henkel AG & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -2.99% -21.46% -5.42% Henkel AG & Co. N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of BRC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BRC and Henkel AG & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 1 1 1 0 2.00 Henkel AG & Co. 0 3 0 1 2.50

BRC presently has a consensus target price of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 168.20%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Henkel AG & Co..

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. beats BRC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

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BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Henkel AG & Co.

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Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair styling, hair coloring, and hair care products; and body products, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and insect control products. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

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