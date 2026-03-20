Analyzing Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) & ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes $4.14 million 117.00 -$32.33 million ($1.30) -3.36 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes -1,259.12% -190.44% -77.22% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ASP Isotopes and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 1 0 2 0 2.33 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

ASP Isotopes currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.48%. Given ASP Isotopes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

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ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

(Get Free Report)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers. The company has a strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center; China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning; and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development, as well as Kiwa Bio-Tech (Yangling) Co. Ltd. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

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