Ken Hohenstein Sells 49,204 Shares of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 49,204 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,160,230.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 985,571 shares in the company, valued at $23,239,764.18. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ken Hohenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Ken Hohenstein sold 10,000 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $236,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 120,000 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,835,600.00.

OneStream Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OneStream stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.93 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. OneStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. OneStream had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $163.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. OneStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OneStream by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneStream in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of OneStream in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of OneStream in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 1,795.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OS. BMO Capital Markets cut OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial set a $24.00 target price on OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OS

OneStream Company Profile

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OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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