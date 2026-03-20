Ken Hohenstein Sells 49,204 Shares of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 49,204 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,160,230.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 985,571 shares in the company, valued at $23,239,764.18. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ken Hohenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Ken Hohenstein sold 10,000 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $236,200.00.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00.
- On Friday, January 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 120,000 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,835,600.00.
OneStream Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of OneStream stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.93 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. OneStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $29.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OneStream by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneStream in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of OneStream in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of OneStream in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 1,795.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OS. BMO Capital Markets cut OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial set a $24.00 target price on OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OS
OneStream Company Profile
OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.
Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.
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