Parth Mehrotra Sells 26,509 Shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 26,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $586,113.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 555,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,844.73. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Parth Mehrotra sold 27,229 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $585,968.08.

On Thursday, March 12th, Parth Mehrotra sold 26,763 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $586,109.70.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 21,097 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $479,112.87.

On Monday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 41,999 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $960,097.14.

On Friday, March 6th, Parth Mehrotra sold 21,440 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $496,336.00.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 128.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,098,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,263,000 after buying an additional 607,447 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,123,000 after buying an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,171,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,935,000 after buying an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,844,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,147,000 after acquiring an additional 69,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research set a $31.00 price target on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Company Profile

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Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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