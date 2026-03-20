Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th.

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Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $147.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $167.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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