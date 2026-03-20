Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.5125.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coherus Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Coherus Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

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Coherus Oncology Trading Up 1.9%

CHRS opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Coherus Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 million. Coherus Oncology had a negative return on equity of 860.29% and a net margin of 398.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus Oncology will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coherus Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coherus Oncology by 52,980.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 196,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coherus Oncology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Coherus Oncology by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 91,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coherus Oncology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 698,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Oncology

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Coherus Oncology, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology support and immuno-oncology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Coherus specializes in biosimilar versions of established oncology agents as well as novel immunotherapy candidates.

The company’s lead marketed products include Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) and Fulphila (pegfilgrastim-jmdb), biosimilars to Amgen’s Neulasta, which are designed to reduce the incidence of infection in patients undergoing myelosuppressive chemotherapy.

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