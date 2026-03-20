Jacqueline Friesner Sells 30,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 30,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $2,238,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,891.47. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacqueline Friesner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

On Monday, February 23rd, Jacqueline Friesner sold 4,617 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $311,693.67.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jacqueline Friesner sold 816 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $55,031.04.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 105.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Key Stories Impacting Restaurant Brands International

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — Traders purchased roughly 273,975 call options (a ~22,468% jump vs. typical volume), signaling strong speculative bets or institutional hedging that can drive short?term upside and liquidity. Options Activity

Unusually large call buying — Traders purchased roughly 273,975 call options (a ~22,468% jump vs. typical volume), signaling strong speculative bets or institutional hedging that can drive short?term upside and liquidity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target bump — Oppenheimer raised its price target to $85 and rated QSR “outperform,” adding fresh sell?side conviction and potential upward re?rating pressure. Oppenheimer Note

Analyst upgrade/target bump — Oppenheimer raised its price target to $85 and rated QSR “outperform,” adding fresh sell?side conviction and potential upward re?rating pressure. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — RBI raised the quarterly payout to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.5% yield) with an ex?dividend date of March 19; higher yield and income appeal can attract dividend investors. Dividend Announcement

Dividend increase — RBI raised the quarterly payout to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.5% yield) with an ex?dividend date of March 19; higher yield and income appeal can attract dividend investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst picture — Consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $79 and a range of ratings; constructive but not uniformly bullish, implying modest upside vs. current levels. Analyst Coverage

Mixed analyst picture — Consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $79 and a range of ratings; constructive but not uniformly bullish, implying modest upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~82%) — Big fund ownership can mute day?to?day volatility but also amplify moves when large rebalances occur. Institutional Holdings

High institutional ownership (~82%) — Big fund ownership can mute day?to?day volatility but also amplify moves when large rebalances occur. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Multiple executives sold large blocks this week (CEO Joshua Kobza sold ~200,000 shares; CFO Sami Siddiqui and other senior officers also executed sizable sales), totaling roughly several hundred thousand shares. Concentrated insider exits can create near?term selling pressure and raise governance or timing questions for some investors. SEC Filing (CEO Form 4)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,303,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.