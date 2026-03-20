GOHOME (GOHOME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One GOHOME token can currently be purchased for approximately $93.20 or 0.00132040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GOHOME has a total market cap of $46.59 million and $1.14 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GOHOME has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GOHOME Profile

GOHOME was first traded on January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken. The official website for GOHOME is gohometoken.com.

Buying and Selling GOHOME

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 92.97949896 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,121,434.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOHOME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GOHOME using one of the exchanges listed above.

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