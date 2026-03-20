Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 and last traded at GBX 45.14, with a volume of 245563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.

Centaur Media Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.93. The company has a market cap of £64.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Centaur Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News. It also offers The Lawyer, which provides intelligence to legal market.

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